Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.
Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,468 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,435,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1,287.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907,531 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
Further Reading
