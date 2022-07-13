Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,468 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,435,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1,287.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907,531 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

