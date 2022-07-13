PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 1589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.53.
The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
PSMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.78.
PriceSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSMT)
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
