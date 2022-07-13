PSI Advisors LLC Buys 482 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.28.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

