Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,908,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $307.37 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.