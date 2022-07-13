PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.18

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.18 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 195.30 ($2.32). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.39), with a volume of 218,840 shares traded.

PZC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.28) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £861.74 million and a P/E ratio of 2,233.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

