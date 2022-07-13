Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Issued By William Blair

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Snap One in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Snap One’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Snap One’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.87 million and a P/E ratio of -21.40. Snap One has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Snap One in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John H. Heyman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

