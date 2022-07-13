Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issued By B. Riley

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.89. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,306.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

