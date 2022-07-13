Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $358.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 89.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $327,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

