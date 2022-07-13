Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

CMA opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

