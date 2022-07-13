Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Increased by Analyst

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

