Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lowered by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.
Shares of IP stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $62.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.
In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after buying an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Paper (IP)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.