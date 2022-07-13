Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JAZZ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares in the company, valued at $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,287 shares of company stock worth $7,923,242. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

