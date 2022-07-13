Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

