Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Decreased by KeyCorp

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

