Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

TPX opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

