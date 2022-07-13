Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Lowered by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Shares of WSM opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

