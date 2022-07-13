Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Foundation Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.21. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 243,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 113,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About First Foundation (Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.