Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $6.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.97. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $34.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.30 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

PXD opened at $210.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,194 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.