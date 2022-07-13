Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lifted by Analyst

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 158.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.