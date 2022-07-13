Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 153,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.