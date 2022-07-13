Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issued By B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.19. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 137.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

