Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday.

AX opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 112,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $484,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.