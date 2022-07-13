Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Trading Down 2.5%

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 831,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,026,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Qiagen ( NASDAQ:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.