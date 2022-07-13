Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Trading Down 2.5%

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.43 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 831,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,026,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30.
About Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN)
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
