Qualtrics International (XM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.90. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

