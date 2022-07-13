Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 17,200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $221,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.