Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $92.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.44. 16,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 650,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.07.
In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.37.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid7 (RPD)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.