Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $92.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.44. 16,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 650,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.07.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.