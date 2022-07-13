Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

EFX stock opened at C$5.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$492.34 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

