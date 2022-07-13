Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.79

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.79 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 145.47 ($1.73). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.74), with a volume of 129,881 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,327.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

