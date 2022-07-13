Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $77.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

O stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

