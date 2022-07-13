RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $0.97. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 5,536,214 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

