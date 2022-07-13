Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Relmada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.41) per share.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.19).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.