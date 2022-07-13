Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,279.25

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,279.25 ($27.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,283 ($27.15). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,267 ($26.96), with a volume of 2,067,489 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($31.76) target price on Relx in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($31.10) price target on Relx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,769 ($32.93) price target on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) price target on Relx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.63 ($29.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £43.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2,982.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,230.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,279.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

