Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.70. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 11,500 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.43% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%.
Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
