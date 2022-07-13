Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.08.
QSR opened at C$66.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$85.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.