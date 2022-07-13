Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.08.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at C$66.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$85.30. The company has a market cap of C$20.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.