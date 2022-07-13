Reviewing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blend Labs and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.55%. Given Blend Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Clikia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.55 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -2.67 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blend Labs.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Clikia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

