Reviewing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Star Equity and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $106.56 million 0.13 -$2.98 million ($2.23) -0.40 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 1.47 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -6.72

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -11.09% -24.35% -6.78% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

