Reviewing Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA)

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

This table compares Houston American Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -64.46% -8.80% -8.45% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Houston American Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Woodside Energy Group has a consensus target price of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Woodside Energy Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Woodside Energy Group is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 29.04 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -10.81 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 2.85 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Houston American Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Woodside Energy Group (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.