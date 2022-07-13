Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.84-$1.88 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

