Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 484,874 shares.The stock last traded at $65.29 and had previously closed at $65.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

