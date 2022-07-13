Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

