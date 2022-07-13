Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 234,850 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 783,621 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

