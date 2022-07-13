Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,183.56

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,183.56 ($14.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,037 ($12.33). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,078 ($12.82), with a volume of 198,369 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,183.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,078.00.

In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 26,830 shares of Savills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.02), for a total value of £293,788.50 ($349,415.44).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

