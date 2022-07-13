Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.10. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 13,710 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.91.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.
