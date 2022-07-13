Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $411.46

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 411.46 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.70). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.76), with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £182.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 411.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.46.

Science Group Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through R&D Consultancy; Regulatory & Compliance; and Frontier Smart Technologies divisions. It offers product and technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

