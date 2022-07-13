Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $57,872.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.