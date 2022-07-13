Second Sight Medical Products, (NASDAQ:EYESW) Trading Up 7.4%

Second Sight Medical Products, (NASDAQ:EYESW – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.