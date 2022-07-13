SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Down 5.6%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01. 27,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 65,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

