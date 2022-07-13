Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.38) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($33.90) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.21).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 1,998 ($23.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25). The company has a market cap of £147.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.49.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.