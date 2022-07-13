Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Emmerson stock opened at GBX 7.09 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £64.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.40. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

