SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $60,446.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $26,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $87,293.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $369,455. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market cap of $441.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

